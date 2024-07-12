Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina’s meets new state secretary Mr. Zsolt Szabó

The Hague – The Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has successfully concluded a historic and successful meeting with Mr. Zsolt Szabó, the newly appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of The Netherlands. This significant event marks the first official meeting of Mr. Szabó in his new role, highlighting the pivotal importance of the relationship between St. Maarten and The Netherlands.

During the introductory meeting, Prime Minister Mercelina and State Secretary Szabó engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at fortifying the ties between St. Maarten and The Netherlands. The dialogue focused on mutual interests, including increasing professional treasury expertise and addressing St. Maarten’s energy crisis, emphasizing the shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of the people within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Mercelina expressed his optimism about this new chapter in the relationship with The Netherlands. “This historic meeting with State Secretary Szabó represents a pivotal moment for St. Maarten,” said Dr. Mercelina. “Our discussions were both productive and encouraging, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation and shared progress. This is a clear testament to the strength and potential of our partnership.”

Dr. Mercelina further highlighted the mutual benefits of the collaboration. “We are confident that under Mr. Szabó’s leadership, we will witness a renewed focus on collaboration and mutual respect, which will undoubtedly benefit all parties involved. The future of St. Maarten and The Netherlands looks brighter with the promise of joint initiatives and shared success.”

One of the key topics discussed was the provision of technical assistance to address St. Maarten’s energy crisis. Prime Minister Mercelina noted, “Addressing our energy crisis is paramount, and the assistance of technical professionals from The Netherlands will be instrumental in finding sustainable solutions. This support exemplifies the practical benefits of our partnership.”

PM Dr. Mecelina looks forward to the first visit of State Secretary Szabo to St.Maarten in the near future.