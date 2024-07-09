Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Meets with The Mayor of The Hague

The Hague – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, held a significant meeting with the Mayor of The Hague, Jan Hendrikus Cornelis van Zanen during his important working visit to The Netherlands. The discussions focused on critical issues affecting students from Sint Maarten, including housing and technical assistance for professionals.

One of the key topics discussed was the urgent need for housing solutions for Sint Maarten students studying in The Hague. The Prime Minister highlighted the challenges faced by students in securing safe and affordable accommodation.

“Ensuring that our students have a secure and comfortable place to live is a top priority,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “We are committed to find viable solutions that will provide our students with the housing they need.”

Assistance for Technical Professionals

The meeting also addressed the need for technical assistance for professionals. The VNG (Association of Dutch Municipalities) has been identified as a key partner in this effort. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of leveraging the expertise of the VNG to support technical professionals to ensure the execution of pending projects.

“By partnering with the VNG, we aim to enhance the skills and knowledge of our technical professionals, ensuring they have the support needed to excel in their fields,” noted PM Dr. Mercelina. “This collaboration will be instrumental in driving progress and innovation in Sint Maarten.”

PM Mercelina thanked Honorable Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell for her involvement in these discussions.