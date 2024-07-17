Ministry of VROMI signs agreement with Nature Foundation to expand ongoing coastal resilience project

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure and the non-profit Nature Foundation Sint Maarten are thrilled to jointly announce the expansion of the COastal REsilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project.

With the signing, the CORENA project will be awarded an additional €82,972 through a RESEMID grant via the Ministry of VROMI to support activities through December 2024, including biodiversity research, educational initiatives, and capacity-building. RESEMBID, funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).

“This is a great program, and one I am very clear-minded and enthusiastic about supporting,” said Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs during the signing of the joint agreement. “For years, Government has talked about environmental conservation and management without creating the right conditions necessary to protect our island ecosystems and human communities. We cannot afford to continue down our current path, where we mistake short-sighted development for progress. CORENA offers a foundation to make responsible coastal and marine management on Sint Maarten a reality.”

Originally set to end in April 2024, the agreement between the ministry and Nature Foundation will build upon a years’ worth of ongoing cooperation. Since July 2023, the Nature Foundation has received RESEMBID funding through the government to conduct the first comprehensive coral reef health analysis since 2016, hire contractors to carry out a terrestrial biodiversity assessment, and develop a map of Sint Maarten’s coastal and marine habitats. The funding has also been used to carry out marine spatial planning workshops and organize public presentations for students and stakeholders, with over 500 adults and nearly 700 children having benefited to date. The extension additionally supports a revived junior ranger program, which welcomed seven local students in June.

“We are so happy that CORENA has been extended with the earnest support of Minister Gumbs and key VROMI policy advisors,” said CORENA Project Coordinator Sabrine Brismeur. “Ultimately, this project is about improving the government’s capacity to make informed policy decisions, so the cooperation between the Nature Foundation and Ministry of VROMI on the highest levels makes us feel hopeful for the future of our natural ecosystems.”

The CORENA project focuses on advancing the sustainable management of Sint Maarten’s marine and coastal environment through biodiversity research, educational initiatives, and planning recommendations. The RESEMBID-supported project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure as the primary beneficiary, and the non-profit Nature Foundation as the partner.