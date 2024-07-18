Learie Hall advocates for cultural preservation and Orange Economy

As the modern world continues to evolve, preserving our culture and investing in the arts and entertainment sector has become increasingly crucial, especially for the youth. Learie Hall, Candidate #8 on the NOW Slate, emphasizes that “the vitality of our cultural heritage not only enriches the community but also positions it as a vibrant tourism destination.”

Hall is dedicated to creating new opportunities for young artists, dancers, and entertainers and urges the youth to act by voting and choosing him as their next member of Parliament to be their voice and advocate.

Hall believes that St. Maarten’s culture is the foundation of its identity, “connecting us to our history, traditions, and values. Keeping our culture alive ensures that future generations understand and appreciate their heritage. Cultural preservation fosters a sense of pride and belonging, which is essential for community cohesion and social stability,” he said.

He stressed that investing in the arts and entertainment sector provides numerous benefits, particularly for the youth. The arts offer a platform for young people to express themselves creatively through music, dance, theater, or visual arts, which is vital for emotional and mental well-being.

Engagement in the arts also helps develop essential skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication, valuable in everyday life and future careers.

“Art and entertainment are powerful tools for preserving and promoting cultural heritage. By supporting young artists, traditions and stories are passed down and celebrated. Additionally, a thriving arts and entertainment sector can create economic opportunities as festivals, performances, and cultural events attract tourists, boosting local businesses and the economy,” he said.

He added that enhancing entertainment offerings can significantly benefit the economy by attracting more visitors and increasing tourism revenue. Highlighting local artists and performers, he explained, provides unique experiences for tourists, distinguishing the destination and promoting cultural heritage while giving young talent a platform to shine. Diverse and high-quality entertainment options can attract tourists year-round, reducing the seasonal nature of tourism and providing steady economic benefits.

Recognizing the changing dynamics of learning and career development, Hall advocates for practical, hands-on experiences alongside traditional education. As a representative, he pledges to advocate for increased funding and resources for arts education programs in schools and communities. He aims to create platforms for young artists, dancers, and entertainers to showcase their talent locally and internationally.

Hall said he will encourage partnerships between local artists and international arts organizations to provide mentorship, exposure, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, he plans to invest in cultural centers and performance spaces where young artists can practice, perform, and develop their craft.

He stresses that the future of the culture, arts, and entertainment sector depends on actions taken today. He urges the youth to come out and vote for a future that celebrates and invests in culture and arts.

“By voting for Learie Eastmore Hall, Candidate #8 on the NOW Slate, the community can build a brighter future and ensure that their culture thrives for generations to come,” he concluded.