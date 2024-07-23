Gumbs begins assessment of roads

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs began review of existing road infrastructure, following the recent signing of the road resurfacing agreement. Gumbs, Mr. Luciano Nicholls (Cabinet Policy Advisor), and Windward Roads (contractor), began inspections in the Philipsburg basin from Arch Road (Madame Estate) to Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard (Point Blanche).

The scope of the works to be done in this area vary and includes improved quality of asphalt, improved subsurface layer, as well increased asphalt layer thickness. Gumbs, recalling his statements made during the signing agreement ceremony earlier this month, noted that one of the key issues in these areas is that of drainage.

“Drainage has been a longstanding issue on Arch Road and parts of Sucker Garden, and current infrastructure has not kept up with the rapid development of this area.

In the area of Point Blanche, the Ministry along with the contractor will work on an urgent solution, noting the evident stress on the road and the lack of drainage leading the Port, a strategic asset of the country.

Gumbs stated in other instances, the Ministry will work with private owners to improve on their drainage in cases where personal runoff is causing damage to road infrastructure.

“It’s important to be honest with the neighborhoods as to what can be done and how we as Government would need their support, otherwise we will just be resurfacing only to have damaged roads within a few months”.

Gumbs thanked the Ministry and Windward Roads for their continued support and advice on this project. The Ministry will continue adding to the list of areas to be included in the resurfacing program which is supported by a Nafls 5.6 budget.