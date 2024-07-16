Gromyko says it’s time to appoint the new SER board

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Nation Opportunity and Wealth (NOW) candidate #16, Gromyko Wilson has expressed in his weekly podcast “My2cents” on Facebook. He calls on the Prime Minister Luc Mercelina to once and for all finalize the appointments of the board of the Social Economic Council (SER).

“The appointment of a new Social Economic Council (SER) board is a critical step that the government of Sint Maarten must take in order to address the challenges facing the country. It is concerning that Sint Maarten has been without a fully operational SER board for years, particularly at a time when the country has faced major crises such as the health pandemic and energy shortage. These are complex issues that require informed and strategic decision-making, which the SER can provide through its expertise and advisory role.”

Gromyko Wilson’s call for the Prime Minister to prioritize the appointment of a new SER board is a request that should not be overlooked nor taken lightly.

“The SER plays a vital role in promoting dialogue, consultation, and collaboration between stakeholders, which is fundamental in addressing complex socio-economic challenges our country is facing.”

“There are several serious matters the Government of Sint Maarten can benefit from sound advice from the SER. A way forward with the 3000-plus Ennia policy holders and Mullet Bay is one great example. The pending “General Health Insurance” that former VSA Minister Ottley wanted passed in Parliament by January 1st, 2024, without dialogue with stakeholders and the community at large, is another example of a matter that should be vetted by the SER. A next critical issue that the people of Sint Maarten would benefit from SER’s advice is concerning a way forward based on our current energy crisis.” Wilson concluded.

Wilson urged the Prime Minister Mercelina to do better than his predecessor Jacob and actually work in the benefit of the Sint Maarten people. It is imperative for the government to prioritize this appointment and ensure that the SER can fulfill its mandate of providing informed advice for the benefit of the nation and its people.

Wilson is number 16, the last candidate on the NOW party slate.