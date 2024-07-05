Deputy Prime Minister Patrice Gumbs updating the nation with the latest update on GEBE

This is A few moments ago, GEBE informed me that we are experiencing an island-wide blackout. All efforts are being made to restore power which will be followed by a swift assessment of the situation.

As we continue to navigate these energy challenges, I ask for your patience and thank you for your continued understanding as GEBE works to address this matter. I also want to thank the dedicated workers of GEBE for their tireless efforts during this time.

We will monitor the situation and inform the public of any important updates.