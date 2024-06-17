Strategic Options for Ennia Aruba 

Photo / Ennia Aruba

 

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG/ORANJESTAD – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten  (CBCS) is currently exploring strategic options for Ennia Caribe Holding (Aruba) N.V. (ECHA) and  its subsidiaries (Ennia Aruba).

These financially sound subsidiaries operate under the supervision  of the Central Bank of Aruba (CBA). In this context, constructive discussions have taken place  between the CBCS and the CBA regarding a possible transaction involving Ennia Aruba and  protocols for information sharing throughout the transaction process.

On May 24, 2024, these  discussions culminated in the signing of a Process Protocol between the CBCS, the CBA and  (ECHA’s parent company) Ennia Caribe Holding N.V. (ECH).  

In the coming months, the CBCS will explore strategic options for the Aruban operations of the Ennia  Insurance Group, taking into account the interests of both Ennia Aruba and its policyholders, as well  as those of the broader Ennia Group and its policyholders. Any change of control resulting from the  above process will require the prior approval of the CBA.

The CBCS and the CBA will therefore work  closely together in the coming months to ensure that this process is as efficient and effective as  possible. 

