Minister Lewis to host meet and greet in the Netherlands

The Honorable Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Culture Lyndon Lewis will host a meet and greet at the St. Maarten House in the Netherlands.

The Minister is looking forward to meeting with St. Maarteners in general in the Netherlands, students included. The session will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. The address for the St. Maarten House is Prinsessegracht 7, 2514 AN Den Haag.

Seating is limited for the event so persons are asked to RSVP by emailing to info@kgmsxm.nl. The Minister is looking forward to positive engagement with everyone who will be present.