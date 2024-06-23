Marion Agunbero to be new member Board of financial supervision Aruba

Oranjestad/The Hague – On June 21st, 2024, the Kingdom Council of Ministers agreed with the appointment of Mr. Marion Agunbero, MA, as member of the Board of financial supervision of Aruba (CAft) on the recommendation of Aruba. Mr. Agunbero will succeed Ms. Hellen van der Wal, MA, PhD, as of August 1st, 2024.

Marion Agunbero has a broad financial background. From June 2013 to July 2024, he was a member of the Advisory Council of Aruba, and from November 2019 to May 2024, he was also the Director of the Aruba Tourism Sector Pension Fund Foundation (Stichting Pensioenfonds Tourism Sector Aruba). From 1986 to 2019, he was the Director of the Finance Directorate, among others, and he held several management positions at the Central Bank of Aruba and the Caribbean Mercantile Bank N.V. With his broad knowledge and experience, Marion Agunbero will surely be a great asset to the CAft. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Public Administration from the University of the Netherlands Antilles, and his master’s degree in Public Administration from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

Chair Lidewijde Ongering: “I would like to express my appreciation for the contributions given to the CAft by outgoing member Hellen van der Wal over the past years. I am pleased that Marion Agunbero is willing to take over her tasks. With him on board, the CAft will be joined by a financially experienced member. I very much look forward to our collaboration.”

Marion Agunbero: “I also very much look forward to start working with the CAft and to be able to contribute to making Aruba’s public finance more sustainable.”