C&W Communications ready for 2024 Hurricane Season

MIAMI, Florida – C&W Communications, the operators of Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC, is confirming its state of readiness for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

With a focus on maintaining connectivity and supporting communities during emergencies, the company is primed to respond effectively to any challenges posed by severe weather events.

According to forecasts from leading meteorological agencies, including the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is anticipated to be near or above average in terms of storm activity.

“We have been operating in the Caribbean for more than a century and we have that experience, we are well equipped, and we stand ready to respond to any eventuality. Over the last few weeks our teams have been conducting simulation exercises and strengthening the networks, so we are once again leaving nothing to chance,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications.

The NHC’s outlook for the season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance of a below-normal season with a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

In response, C&W Communications has been investing in robust network infrastructure and redundancy measures to ensure the resilience of its telecommunications networks during extreme weather conditions. This includes the deployment of backup power systems, hardened network facilities, and strategic network routing to mitigate the impact of service disruptions.

“As the leading telecoms provider in the Caribbean, we know our communities are depending on the connections we provide, especially during those critical moments, so our priority is to safeguard the connectivity of our customers and support the resilience of the communities we serve,” added Smidts.

“We remain committed to delivering reliable communication services and standing by our customers during times of need. While we are hopeful that no customers will be impacted during this year’s hurricane season, we must also ensure that we are ready to face that reality and we are prepared to respond.”