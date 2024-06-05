PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Prins Berhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (PBCCG) proudly announces the launch of the Cultuurloket DigitALL – Caribbean, starting June 3, 2024!

Cultuurloket DigitALL (Netherlands) has been actively supporting digital projects in the Dutch cultural sector since 2022 and is opening two new schemes for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in collaboration with the PBCCG starting June 3, 2024. The aim of these new schemes is to help cultural organizations strengthen their connection with the audience through the use of technology.

From today, support can be requested at the PBCCG through two schemes:

An application for the (further) development of an app or website up to €25,000. An application to purchase the necessary equipment, create videos or podcasts, or for training costs, for an amount up to €10,000.

Unique public-private partnership Cultuurloket DigitALL is a unique public-private partnership of the Culture Fund, VriendenLoterij, Fonds 21, Municipality of Amsterdam, VSBfonds, VandenEnde Foundation, Zabawas Foundation, and the Elise Mathilde Fund. It is remarkable that such a large number of private cultural funds, along with the VriendenLoterij and the government, are joining forces. The Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Caribbean is pleased to join and further expand this collaboration.

More information about this specific named fund can be found at https://pbccaribbean.com/digitall-cultuurloket-caribbean/

Individuals or foundations residing in the Caribbean Netherlands can submit their application for Cultuurloket DigitALL – Caribbean via the PBCCG application portal starting June 3, 2024.

The PBCCG has been supporting the arts and culture development of the six (6) islands of the Caribbean Kingdom for 70 years. Would you or your organization like to contribute to this development by establishing your own Named Fund? You can! For more information, visit our website https://pbccaribbean.com/fonds-op-naam-instellen/

Or make a personal appointment for more information via the head office. Contact details can be found on our website.