SZV NOW COVERS DIABETIC FOOT CARE SERVICES

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — Social & Health Insurances SZV is excited to announce a new addition to our medical insurance coverage: services from The Diabetic Foot Care Sint Maarten Foundation (D-FOOT). This new benefit is a big step forward in ensuring our diabetic community has access to the necessary healthcare to improve their quality of life.

“SZV is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to our community. The addition of D-FOOT services to our coverage is a significant step in ensuring our diabetic population receives the specialized care they need. D-FOOT’s expertise in preventing diabetic foot complications, including amputations, will greatly benefit our insured members, improving their quality of life and reducing healthcare costs. This was a priority during my tenure, and I am happy to see it come to fruition.” – Minister Omar Ottley

D-FOOT is known for its work in preventing serious foot complications, including amputations, in people with diabetes. By focusing on preventing amputations related to diabetic foot diseases, D-FOOT has played a pivotal role in reducing healthcare costs and significantly improving patient outcomes.



SZV coverage for D-FOOT services includes, but is not limited to:

Detailed Foot Checks: Identifying and assessing risk in feet, checking for things like toenail problems, deformities, and areas where too much pressure can cause damage.

Regular Foot Inspections: Regular checks are performed on all patients, whether they’re at low, high, or very high risk of foot issues, including persons on dialysis.

Wound Care: Managing and treating wounds to help them heal better and prevent new problems, especially for persons with diabetic ulcers.

Foot Care by Medical Experts: After all checks are done, certified medical pedicurists provide specialized foot care to prevent ulcers.

Thorough Vascular Checks: In-depth examinations for anyone with nerve damage or wounds not caused by diabetes.

Medical Aid Supplies: These include products such as special shoes and custom insoles made for diabetic patients.

In addition to these services, D-FOOT offers extensive diabetic education aimed at empowering patients to take an active role in the management of their foot health. This education extends to family members and healthcare providers, enhancing community-wide awareness of diabetic foot complications.



This new agreement between SZV and D-FOOT will go into effect as of April 26, 2024. SZV insured will require a referral from their family doctor or specialist when scheduling an appointment with D-FOOT.