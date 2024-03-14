State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen visits Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations will pay a working visit to Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten from the 19th to the 26th of March 2024. The visit is largely devoted to the Mutual Arrangement Cooperation on Reforms. Within this framework, the State Secretary will hold talks with prime ministers and ministers in all countries about cooperation and the implementation and progress of the Country Package. In addition, the State Secretary will speak about the opening of the National Growth Fund and the SDE++ regulation for the countries.

Aruba

The working visit of State Secretary Van Huffelen begins in Aruba, where the State Secretary has scheduled a conversation with Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes about the Mutual Arrangement Cooperation on Reforms and the investment funds. Also on the agenda is a conversation with Finance Minister Xiomara Maduro on taxes and the State Secretary will receive presentations on the reorganization of government, the healthcare covenant and on education. Furthermore, the State Secretary will have an informal meeting with the local leaders of the projects from the Country Package.

Curaçao

On March 21st, State Secretary Van Huffelen will travel on to Curaçao, where she will hold talks with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas on the Mutual Arrangement Cooperation on Reforms and the investment funds. The State Secretary will also speak with Ministers Larmonie-Cecilia of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, Van Heydoorn of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Silvania of Finance and Martina of Governance, Planning and Services about the progress of the projects in the Country Package. In addition, the State Secretary will speak with the Prime Minister and Minister Cijntje of Economic Development about the refinery and will also visit two schools that have been renovated with Dutch funds.

Finally, the State Secretary will attend the closing of the Caribbean Legislative Conference, which was jointly organized by the 4 countries, and she will meet with the business community and Civil Society of Curaçao.

St. Maarten

The program on St. Maarten begins on Monday, March 25th, when State Secretary Van Huffelen, together with outgoing Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, will reflect on the cooperation in the Mutual Arrangement Cooperation on Reforms and discuss the opening of the investment funds. The State Secretary will also have a lunch to bid farewell to the outgoing St. Maarten Cabinet and meet the new faction leaders. A visit to the University of St Martin and a session with a focus group of young professionals on climate change are also on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the 26th of March 2024, State Secretary Van Huffelen will travel back to the Netherlands.