WITU EXPRESSES DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT IN GOVERNMENT’S HANDLING OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

Philipsburg — Stuart Johnson, President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU), has voiced profound disappointment in the Government of St Maarten regarding the handling of matters within Public Education and the broader education sector.

President Johnson had anticipated that the commitment made to sign an agreement with the Government of St Maarten would have been prioritized, reflecting the collaborative efforts necessary for the advancement of education in St.Maarten.

Johnson drafted the agreement and repeatedly sought to have it signed by the Government of St.Maarten in anticipation that the mutual understanding would have been adhered to.

The agreement highlights the electrical works, air-conditioning in all classrooms/offices and other infrastructural works neccessary for all public schools.

Moreover, Johnson has diligently pursued resolutions to several unresolved matters in education, utilizing platforms such as the Committee for Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) to address these issues.

President Johnson emphasized, “Some might perceive my approach as an immediate recourse to the media. However, when diligent efforts are consistently overlooked, it becomes imperative to apprise the wider community of St. Maarten of the challenges faced within our education system.”

Johnson lamented the misalignment of his calls for a proactive approach with the current agenda or lack thereof by the Government of St Maarten.

He questioned, “When will education truly be prioritized in our country, and when will the rights of all teachers be respected?”

WITU remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of teachers, and President Johnson urges the Government of St Maarten to reevaluate its priorities, placing the future of education at the forefront of the national agenda.

“Our teachers and the next generation of our country deserves nothing less,” Johnson concluded.