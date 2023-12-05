USP President Cecil Nicholas officially announces his candidacy

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The USP established in 2014 has been a contender in every election since it was established, winning 2 seats in every election held since, with 3 seats being the highest awarded to the party in the 2016 election campaign.

Nicholas a founder and first president of the US Party first ran in 2016 at the bottom of the list as candidate number 19. In this upcoming election, he is running as the number 2 candidate behind his new leader Mrs. Pamela Gordon-Carty.

In an invited comment on Monday, Nicholas the former Chief of Staff in 2016 to Minister Melissa Arindell- Doncher (TEATT) was asked, what the country could expect if he’s elected.

“As I step into the political arena, as a candidate, the population of St. Maarten can anticipate a leader who is deeply rooted in the values of integrity, transparency, and progress,” said Nicholas.

In his introduction as a candidate to the population of St. Maarten, Nicholas emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the pressing issues facing the nation. He articulated his vision for a future where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, where the government is accountable to its people, and where the island’s potential is fully achieved. He also spoke passionately about economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Cecil Nicholas is a respected figure on St. Maarten, he is not just an entrepreneur and businessman; he is also an advocate for the betterment and enlightenment of the St. Maarten population. He is an example of what is possible when as an individual you commit your life to striving for independence, personal improvement, and a relentless pursuit of success, despite financial challenges.

Nicholas professed that his character is a reflection of the foundation upon which St. Maarten was built; a spirit of resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in the power of individual empowerment.

“In an environment where financial constraints often dictate the limits of one’s aspirations, I stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration. I defied the odds, rising from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success through sheer determination and an unyielding commitment to personal improvement,” added Nicholas.

Nicholas’ conviction for independence extends to his unwavering support for initiatives that empower individuals to chart their own course. He understands the transformative impact of entrepreneurship and the role it plays in driving economic growth and prosperity. His advocacy for policies and organizations like Qredits realized during his tenure as Chief of staff to the minister of TEATT, fosters an environment conducive to entrepreneurial success and has left an indelible mark on our society. His dedication to economic development, social welfare, environmental sustainability and community development exemplifies the leadership qualities needed for a prosperous and inclusive St. Maarten.

“I am a firm believer that personal improvement can be contagious and the more examples of the transformative power of independence there are in a society, the more inspired, motivated, forward thinking and progressive that society will become,” exclaimed Nicholas.

He is adamant that championing the cause of entrepreneurship, advocating for policies that empower individuals to succeed, and fostering an environment where financial challenges do not limit one’s aspirations; is a reflection of the core values with which every St. Maartener was raised.

“With a focus on inclusivity, empowerment, independence and personal improvement, I will set the stage for a new era of governance in St. Maarten, characterized by vision, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to public good,” concluded Nicholas.