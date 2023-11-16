BONAIRE ISLAND GOVERNOR TO VISITING TWEEDE KAMER CANDIDATE: “VOTER TURN-OUT NEEDS TO GO UP.” 

Kralendijk Bonaire —Acting Island Governor of Bonaire, Nolly Oleana, hopes to increase voter participation in the upcoming Second Chamber elections from 23% (in 2021) to 40% this time. He said this to locally campaigning candidate Walter Hellebrand from the BBB party. “Voters of the Dutch Caribbean islands should let their voices be heard on 22 November in the elections for the parliament of the kingdom. Every island has special issues but voices through votes must be propelled in the direction of the Hague. With some 30,000 people on our islands, we can make ourselves heard and the politicians in The Hague listen,” according to Oleana.

Hellebrand asked the Island Governor about the issues or challenges Bonaireans are currently facing. ¨Supermarket prices have rocketed throughout the Dutch Caribbean,” concluded Hellebrand. “The BBB party was founded to support farmers and citizens and is fully supportive of growing local food. Dutch Caribbean growers and farmers produce better tasting and better quality food than imported goods – and at less cost to the customer who will also enjoy better health. Itś a win-win-win situation. Good health also requires a good home and care decided by health professionals instead of insurance officials.”

Hellebrand was born and raised on St. Eustatius and educated in Curacao. He is the sole Caribbean regional candidate in November’s elections for the Second Chamber. Hellebrand is nr 49 on list 15 of the BBB party. He is the only Second Chamber candidate to actively campaign on the islands.