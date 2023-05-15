Craft & Farmers Market Launched In Philipsburg

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Le Sommet Foundation held its first Craft and Farmers Market this past Saturday, and the community was buzzing with excitement. Vendors came out ready with locally grown fresh produce, locally crafted artifacts, beverages, health and skin care products, herbs & spices, and more. Patrons were thrilled to be able to access these local products all in one place.

“This event is a step in the right direction,” said Fabio Doralice, President of Le Sommet Foundation. “We are pleased with the success of the market, but it’s important to remember that this is not the end goal. Our ultimate goal is to develop a stable and sustainable agriculture industry here on the island, inclusive of animal husbandry, which has not received enough attention.”

Doralice went on to explain that his focus will now shift toward establishing an Agriculture Association. This association will provide technical support, training programs, and market linkages to farmers, as well as access to additional resources not readily available to local farmers. By providing comprehensive support to farmers, the association will help improve their livelihoods, increase their productivity, and contribute to the overall growth of the agriculture sector. Ultimately, this will have a positive impact on food security for the island.

“The establishment of the Farmers Association is crucial as it enables us to speak as a unified and legal body representing the industry. Through this platform, we can initiate productive discussions, propose solutions and defend the interests of our industry with greater effectiveness,” said Doralice.

“I was blown away by the variety of fresh produce and artisanal goods at the farmer’s market. It is good to support local farmers and vendors” Said one Pation.

One vendor expressed her views ” I am happy to be part of this farmers market, It’s good to see the community coming together to support local farmers and businesses. We had a good turnout, and I believe it will only get bigger and bigger. I look forward to doing this every other week. I wish we could do this every week. ” – Vendor.

The next Craft and Farmers Market event will take place on May 27th, and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information on Le Sommet Foundation and their work towards building sustainable agriculture in Sint Maarten, please visit their FB Page www.facebook.com/lesommetsxm or call on 1721-5268232