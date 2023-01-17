New Executive Board St. Maarten Chamber COCI

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — During the first general board meeting, held on 11 January 2023, a new executive board was elected for the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI).

Ms. Peggy Ann Brandon as the newly elected member to the board was elected President of the board. Long standing member, Mr. Louis Bute was elected Vice President and Ms. Mirurgia Brown retained the position as the elected Treasurer. This sitting executive board will oversee the strategic direction of COCI along with the other members of the board of directors for the calendar year 2023.

During said meeting, Ms. Brandon took the opportunity to thank the board for the confidence support placed in her to lead for the next 12 months and made it clear that she is expecting as much support and commitment as possible from the members. This she deemed necessary in cementing the relevance of COCI to the business community as constituents and as a matter national interest towards the county’s economic development.

Ms. Brandon also took the opportunity to thank the out-going president Ms. Jennifer Carty for all the accomplishments of COCI for the year 2022.

Other members of the board are Benjamin Ortega, Jennifer Carty, Ife Badejo, Charlise Philip, Annuska Friday and Bertaux Fleming.