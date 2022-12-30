SZV addresses outstanding pension approvals and payments

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Social & Health Insurances SZV has escalated its efforts to resolve the issue of pending approvals for new applications of Old-Age (AOV), Widow(er)’s and Orphan (AWW) pension benefits. Delays in the approval process were due to technical issues, which have recently been resolved. On December 20, the new applicants received a retroactive lump sum payment of their entitled amounts.

“I would like to thank the SZV team for ensuring that these families received their monies before the Christmas holiday. This will bring some much needed relief during these challenging times. Despite the delays, I’m proud to see the hard work and commitment that took place to give these families some peace of mind before this year end.” – Mr. Omar Ottley, Minister of VSA

“We’ve had several technical challenges with our new pension system that has given us some extra work. Unfortunately, our clients had to experience some delays because of this. We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our clients and will continue to work towards minimizing these technical issues and improving our service.” – Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director of SZV

The next payday for all pension beneficiaries is scheduled for December 30, 2022, this will be for the pension month of January 2023. The 2023 pension payday schedule will be published on www.szv.sx in the month of January. SZV would like to apologize again to its clients for the delay. The organization continues to work diligently in addressing these issues and would like to thank the various SZV teams and stakeholders for the ongoing collaboration to improve customer services.