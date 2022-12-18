Kreative Juices humbly apologize for any unforeseen circumstances caused at Government christmas dinner party

Dear Beloved Customers of Kreative Juices,

Season’s Greetings to all customers, family, friends and loved ones.

First and foremost, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all customers who have experienced the Kreative Juices meal services over the years.

In our six years of operations, we have always taken pride in providing you with quality, creative and tasty meals, along with exceptional services. These meals are freshly prepared everyday by certified chefs, under strict food safety guidelines. Food is always kept and prepared in a safe manner, and also, using correct temperatures and secure food storage and preparation procedures. You can rest assured that our chefs and staff have been fully certified with all food safety and handling standards always top of mind.

Additionally, all of our meals are made with fresh ingredients that we source locally. We often encounter many of our customers as we do our daily shopping; supporting many individuals, businesses and supermarkets on the island.

Thus far, our meals have always been met with complete customer satisfaction and no adverse incidents or side effects, since the inception of Kreative Juices.

However, we are extremely saddened to hear that a few attendees at Friday night’s event fell ill. In the event that you do not feel well, it is highly recommended that you visit a doctor or the emergency room as soon as possible for a proper diagnosis. Kindly note that all symptoms should be properly diagnosed and treated, as it may be due to various causes beyond our control, which could be detrimental to your health.

At Kreative Juices we thrive on customer satisfaction and often go above and beyond to, not only, satisfy your tastebuds, but also, to follow all legal protocol required by the Inspectorate to ensure that all food is handled with the most stringent standards of freshness, cleanliness and safety, along with our customers’ safety and satisfaction always in mind.

We humbly apologize for any unforeseen circumstances caused to any civil servants and/or guests at the event. As civil servants are among our largest and long-standing clientele, you can trust that we take your health to heart.

Overall, the large majority of attendees at Friday night’s event were pleased with the quality of the food, the services, the presentation and all related operations handled by Kreative Juices.

We also engaged several students from National Institute of Professional Advancement (NIPA) to provide them with the opportunity to gain experience at this major event and thereby, build hands-on expertise as they hone their food service skills.

At Kreative Juices we strive to create delectable dishes that stimulate your palette and further, strengthen the community of St. Maarten through our corporate responsibility programs and countless sponsorship and fundraising efforts towards several noteworthy organizations.

Again, our heartfelt apologies to anyone who has experienced any challenges, which truly was not our intention. We aim to please and as we say in St. Maarten, we love ayo bad!

In exercising all due diligence, this incident was reported to our suppliers.

A sincere THANK YOU to everyone who continuously entrust us with their catering and food service needs. You can rest assured that we are now even more motivated to take the quality of our dishes and food services to a higher level that exceed your expectations!

Yours truly,

Management & Staff Kreative Juices