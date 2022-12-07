Coast Guard helps vessel between Statia and St. Barths

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday December 05, 2022 the Coast Guard received a notification that a vessel was experiencing engine problems. The vessel, with two persons on board with the name CK was drifting between Sint Eustatius and Sint Barths.

A Coast Guard patrol boat sailed immediately to the area in search of the vessel to assist. Once near the vicinity, the Metal Shark crew saw a red flare (maritime distress signal) which presumably came from the boat in distress.

The Coast Guard patrol boat immediately sailed to the location to investigate and found the vessel CK with the two persons on board. The boat and it’s passengers on board were safely brought to Simpson Bay in Sint Maarten by the Coast Guard patrol