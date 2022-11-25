FLOW sponsors first prizes at Nature Foundation’s Beach Clean-up this Saturday at Mullet Bay!!!

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Do you want to make a difference, have fun and win prizes? Then come on out this Saturday, November 26th, to join Nature Foundation together with FLOW at Mullet Bay beach from 4-6 pm for their monthly beach clean-up. FLOW got on board for this clean-up to sponsor the first prizes in each clean up category. This initiative is in alignment with FLOW’s vision on nature conservation and environmental sustainability.

Nature Foundation and FLOW believe that our beautiful island must be protected for generations to come and that it is a collective responsibility for residents and businesses alike. Don’t forget, according to Robert Swan, “The biggest threat to our planet is the thought that someone else will save it.”

Of course, it will also be a fun event where you get to socialize on a gorgeous location while watching the beautiful sunset. There will be drinks and snacks available for all volunteers, sponsored by Corona and CC1 as an incentive for improving our natural environment. There will also be prizes to be won for the volunteers that collect most waste in their category; glass bottles, plastic bottles, cans and assorted other. So, bring out friends, family and colleagues!

The Nature Foundation partnered with DCNA and In-No-Plastic to decrease the amount of plastic in St. Maarten. In-No-Plastic is a three-year project funded by the European Union in an H2020 research project.

Learn more by visiting https://naturefoundationsxm.org/…/in-no-plastic-project/ or our previous social media posts on Facebook and Instagram about how you can help decrease the plastic in our environment

Nature Foundation wants to thank the sponsors that made this event possible; FLOW, CC1, Corona, Island Radio, Radio 104.3, SXM GOV Radio! If you want volunteer at or sponsor our event, please don’t hesitate to reach out the Nature Foundation via projects@naturefoundationsxm.org.