Public meeting of Parliament regarding draft national ordinance amending the Temporary National Ordinance Covid19 cuts in employment conditions of civil servants in connection with the phased reduction of the Covid-19 cuts for civil servants

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Public meeting, which started on August 31, 2022, of the Parliamentary Year 2021-2022, with a continuation on September 19, 2022, will be reconvened on Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs (AZ) will be present to answer the clarification questions posed by Members of Parliament in the second round.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Tijdelijke Landsverordening Covid-19 bezuinigingen arbeidsvoorwaarden overheidsdienaren in verband met de gefaseerde reductie van de Covid-19 bezuinigingen op de overheidsdienaren (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-161) (IS/1123/2021-2022 d.d. 7 juli 2021)

(Draft national ordinance amending the Temporary National Ordinance Covid 19 cuts in employment conditions of civil servants

in connection with the phased reduction of the Covid-19 cuts for civil servants (PY year 2021-2022-161) (IS/1123/ 2021-2022 dated 7 July 2021)).

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org , www.pearlfmradio.sx , and www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament