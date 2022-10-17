Motorworld Continues Annual “Adopt-A-School” Program to Assist Various Schools in Need

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Motorworld’s “Adopt-A-School Program” © was launched in 2021 as a community outreach initiative to assist schools throughout St. Maarten by providing financing for urgently identified areas of need.

The company firmly believes that education is of paramount importance to the development and sustainability of our communities. As the island is still attempting to recover after Hurricane Irma and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Motorworld has been working diligently to give back to the community in any way and form that it can.

The Adopt-A-School Program was launched in March 2021, and the program is now in its second year, continuing to seek out new ways to truly make a difference to the people on the island. The program’s main initiative is for Motorworld to adopt five-ten schools each year, whereby each adopted school will then qualify for the sponsorship/support of approximately $500-$1000. The purpose of these funds is to assist with any area of need identified within the school(s), classroom(s), and by the respective school management.

Of the requests received this year, the vast majority focused on creating spaces that were safe for the students, as well as encouraging their learning and social skills. For example, projects included contributing to the improvement and beautification of playgrounds, providing security equipment for safety, securing musical instruments, and supplying tablets and other equipment for digital learning labs.

“Just like at work, being in a comfortable and stimulating atmosphere plays a big role in how productive and inspired we are. It’s the same for our students, and we’re happy to support the schools in further developing these spaces for our children to be the best versions of themselves and get the most out of their education.” shares Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies, Tariq Amjad.

Congratulations to the schools that are part of the program for 2022: Excellence Learning Academy Foundation, Hillside Christian School, St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E., St. Maarten Seventh-Day Adventist, Sister Magda Primary, Methodist Agogic Centre Campus’ 1 & 2, and the 5th Grade class of the Oranje School. Motorworld is proud to embark on this new journey once again and is also excited about the outcome and achievements.

Motorworld would also like to thank all the schools that submitted their proposals, and encourage all educational institutions to prepare for the continuation of the annual program for the upcoming 2023 school year. Much success to everyone further and in the execution of the upcoming projects that will improve our educational atmosphere on the island.