USM to host Spoken Word and Poetry writing workshop

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Poetry is literature written or spoken to express the writer’s imagination through meaning, sound and rhythm. Oftentimes writers compose poems in response to their emotions on specefic topics and actions. Spoken word became popular in the late 20th century, it is the performance of poetry which is characterized by rhyme, recitation, impovs and wordplay. Spoken word performances are often accompanied by music and can include dance and other artforms.

USM will be hosting Poet Josua Snijders who will be conducting an intensive workshop on Spoken Word & Poetry writing. Joshua Snijders is a Dutch-Caribbean poet and author currently living in the Netherlands, where he’s studying at the Leiden University. In September 2021 his debut poetry collection Tranen van een Caribiër (Tears of a Caribbean) got published by publisher Marcel Vaandrager. Some of the themes in Joshua’s poems and short stories are (his) identity, (colonial) trauma and the fascination for ‘the mysterious’.

With his poems Joshua has been on various notorious podia in the Netherlands; The Stage (Tilburg), Frontaal (Rotterdam) and Dichters in de Prinsentuin (Groningen) to name a few.

Joshua is also a workshop-teacher at various organizations. His publications:

Five poems in Dit was eigenlijk een voorstelling (2020)

Tranen van een Caribiër (poetry collection, 2021)

Three poems in Memento 22 (March 2022)

Poem ‘Mañan’ in Tirade 487 (March 2022)

Poem ‘Wanneer het komt’ in Zomerzine (July 2022)

Workshop participants will learn how to properly format poems, reviewing “Def Poetry” performances and engage in writing & reciting exercises. This workshop is completely free and open to the general public, it will be held on Saturday September 3rd 2022 at USM from 4:00 – 5:30 PM. Email USM’s Events Manager at valda.hazel@usm.sx to register.