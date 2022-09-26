Police leadership of both sides of island met on Friday September 23rd 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Last Friday, September 23,2022, KPSM’s management team hosted a meeting with French side counterparts at the police station in Phillipsburg.

During the meeting, several points were discussed with the French side police leadership.

Namely:

⦁ Working together from the New Police Station on Union Road.

⦁ Cooperation between both forces to reduce theft with violence ( Armed robberies)on both sides of the islands.

⦁ Collaboration during and after pursuit of suspects in vehicles.

⦁ Cooperation between the two agencies with regards to human smuggling and trafficking cases.

Both police organization have reached an agreement to meet once a month to evaluate and improve cooperation.