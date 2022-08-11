Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident

PHIIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Police Central Dispatch received notification of a domestic assault in the vicinity of Zagersgut around 4:00am Wednesday.

The victim told officers at the scene that she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation. After a brief investigation, suspect with initials E.G. was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police later learned that the suspect may have had a firearm in his house. The residence was searched and a handgun found under a bed. The firearm was confiscated in the interest of further investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues in this case