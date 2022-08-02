Collaboration between INTERPOL and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is bearing fruit

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire — The KPCN cooperated intensively with Interpol on the recent disappearance of a Bonairean girl in Europe. This also led to the girl being back on Bonaire quickly. This network collaboration, consisting of the Information and Expertise department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and INTERPOL, showed how important strong cooperation is.

194 member states, including the Caribbean Netherlands, are affiliated to the worldwide INTERPOL organization. This network also successfully appealed to employees of the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the ‘National Central Bureau'(NCB) in the Netherlands, who were willing to support them.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the Netherlands Police and INTERPOL have established this international cooperation since 12 April 2021. The islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are in direct contact, via INTERPOL’s connections, with the headquarters in Lyon and with police officers in practically the whole world. KPCN police officers can consult INTERPOL’s databases themselves or post information, so that information can be exchanged worldwide in a secure manner.

Specially trained Intel agents from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force are working in the Information and Expertise department. They form the link between INTERPOL and the enforcement services On the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. These special units and the fast and effective cooperation within the entire police network are indispensable, especially in cases of missing persons and investigation cases.

In this case, it has led to the quick recovery of the missing girl.