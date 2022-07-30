Odontologique, a new commitment to dental medical tourism

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The modern dental center led by doctors Raúl Del Toro and Manuel Sanabia has state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge dental treatments. Santo Domingo. -With the purpose of providing a safe and comprehensive innovative proposal, focused on the patient and his family, the dentistry specialists Manuel Sanabia and Raúl del Toro formally opened the doors of Odontologique, a multidisciplinary dental clinic located in Ensanche Paraíso.

Sanabia, a specialist in aesthetics and oral rehabilitation, expressed “it is a source of satisfaction and pride for us to have them present in our new clinic, a dream of many years come true. We achieved our goal of uniting practices and offering a more active and patient-focused interdisciplinary practice.”

“We seek to become a model clinic in the country, ensuring strict compliance with biosafety and wellness protocols; For this purpose, we have a large outdoor waiting room, spacious clinical areas, an imaging and scanner area; in addition, a space specially designed for the little ones, as well as a sterilization room that has the necessary equipment to guarantee the safety of our patients”.

Likewise, del Toro, a specialist in orthodontics and maxillary orthopedics, explained “with faith and great purpose, we started with the first center of a future network with the vision of providing high-quality services, with standards endorsed by national and international organizations.”

He also pointed out that, “being recognized for excellence is not a simple task, it requires relying on solid pillars such as perseverance, quality culture, compliance with rigorous work protocols, the achievement of national and international guarantees, the use of diagnostic technology of latest generation and, of course, the preparation and updating of dentists, specialists and support staff”.

The new clinic has at the disposal of patients all specialties in the dental area, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, implantology, aesthetic dentistry, oral rehabilitation, prosthodontics, geriatrics, maxillofacial surgery and general dentistry. In addition to the 16 specialists endorsed by the American Heart Association, they have an extensive technological system to offer a cutting-edge service.

A clinical and self-service software capable of handling all communication with the patient, clinical agenda, 3D technology to optimize procedures, 3D tomography and intraoral scanner, to optimize the results and response time of the laboratories with which they work.

They also have a state-of-the-art dental heating lamp, selected for 4 consecutive years by Dental Advisor as the best of all. Also, 3D printers for making models and dental aligners that have revolutionized orthodontics and electric motors to eliminate a large percentage of the sound of the dental turbine. In dental materials they have the latest in nanotechnology to give the best clinical results.

The event was attended by dentists, personalities from the social sphere, family and related, and had the blessing of Deacon Pedro Mateo, from the Santísima Trinidad parish.

About Odontologique