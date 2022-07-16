NIPA – Come In As Guests. Leave As Family.

CAYHILL – The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has recently onboarded Hospitality Consultant, Ms. Anuska Brown, in its effort to give back to the community of St. Maarten with the introduction of our new Culinary Arts Level 4 and Hospitality and Tourism Management programs which will aim to start at the new academic year 2022-2023.

Ms. Brown, a well-known Hospitality Instructor, was responsible for the implementation of the Cook and Hospitality Level 1 programs when NIPA first opened its doors back in 2014. With over 30+ years of experience in the Hospitality sector, Ms. Brown is now offering to give back to the community of Sint Maarten. She holds an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts as well as a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management. Ms. Brown, also a businesswoman, has run her own restaurant, named “Fusion”, at several locations for a period of 8 consecutive years. She currently holds the position of Operations Manager at the Kentucky Fried Chicken food chain.

The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is well aware that it is the key institution for creating professionals in St. Maarten. NIPA’s goal is to increase the number of local skilled professionals on the island and in the region. NIPA is confident that it has the human resources necessary to facilitate this need to increase the skilled populace.

NIPA hopes that the St. Maarten community will make use of this opportunity and in turn, use their knowledge and skills to further contribute to nation-building.