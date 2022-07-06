Integrity Chamber Submits Advice on Supervisory Board Positions at PJIA

PHILISPBURG, Sint Maarten — The Integrity Chamber has submitted an advice on Supervisory Board positions at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The advice was requested by the Council of Ministers. In its request, the Council of Ministers asked what a court judgment meant for a Supervisory Board member’s position at the Airport and what policies should be in place to deal with these kinds of matters.

The Integrity Chamber highlighted the importance of corporate and personal integrity. This is essential in ensuring a positive public view of the corporation. Supervisory Board members should display the characteristics, norms and values that represent the organization. Anything that raises questions about the integrity of Board members or the corporation, must be managed and handled as an integrity issue. While the court judgment does not necessarily determine that there is an integrity issue, the mere perception of an integrity issue can lead to several consequences for the corporation, such as damage to their reputation and a loss of trust from employees, stakeholders, and society. Therefore, displaying transparent, honest, and accountable behaviour within corporate and Supervisory Boards is necessary.

In the event of a perceived integrity issue, an assessment should be carried out to determine the relevant course of action. This should be done in a manner that is fair, transparent and impartial to all parties involved.

The Integrity Chamber further provides recommendations to enhance the existing integrity

infrastructure.

The recommendations included the establishment, implementation, and enforcement of the following:

• Code of Conduct

• Conflicts-of-Interest Policy

• Compliance/Integrity Evaluations

• Integrity Trainings/Workshops

• Guidelines for Integrity Incidents

Implementing these policies will ensure a comprehensive integrity infrastructure and provide clarity on how to manage future integrity issues.

The Integrity Chamber trusts that the advice will provide insight into the importance of corporate and personal integrity in corporations, and on methods to improve the integrity infrastructure of the Airport. The advice can be found on the website at www.integritychamber.sx/publications.