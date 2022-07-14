Fundraising Fair: A satisfying success

The Community Outreach Mentorship and Empowerment (COME) Center joyfully hosted a benefit fundraiser earlier this month on July 1st, 2022, on Long Wall Road. The Come Center is a non-profit organization with the main focus of community outreach in Philipsburg and the Fort William area. As one of the attendees described it, “it was a pleasant surprise and very fun for sure”.

The fundraiser was organized in collaboration with the Freegan Foundation and the John Larmonie Center and offered a diverse line-up of activities, attractions, and booths suitable for all ages. The family-focused event featured booths ranging from beauty to arts and crafts, food, and a kids’ zone. Every hour there was a raffle with a chance to win amazing prizes donated by COME Center partners. A highlight of the fundraiser was the fair favorite, a highly competitive watermelon eating contest.

COME Center’s president Marva Sam- Arrindell thanked the community for donating items that went towards the flea market. The Center will be announcing its next flea market date to allow persons to benefit from quality items at single-figure prices. Arrindell stated that she hopes the island’s awareness of the Center will lead to more volunteers and members of the community registering in programs that will further develop their social and professional skills. “Overall the day was a resounding success, raising funds that will allow the center to continue its current work in the community. “

The COME Center is celebrating 10 years of existence and will be launching other community initiatives to celebrate the work it has fulfilled thus far. Earlier this year the Center hosted a senior citizen talent showdown. These events will go towards funding the Senior Citizen programs, literacy and numeracy programs, and the HOPE program, which is a newly launched program for displaced people. There is also a sewing program for different proficiency levels and upcoming initiatives to further empower community members to hone their talents or learn new skills.

A special thanks are in order for the staff, volunteers, and vendors that made such a day possible and for the plethora of sponsors that contributed to the event. The COME Center welcomes all persons who wish to volunteer to feel free to contact the President via email at mrs.sam61@gmail.com.

The sponsors that made this event possible were:

Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs

Klass Electronics

The African Market

Victor’s Beauty Supply

Home+U

Cost-U-Less

Real Auto

American University of the Caribbean

ViVa Signs

Sis. Radio 95.9FM

Laser 101

The Marlins

Shop 4 Less

CC1

ILTT

Prime Distributors

Divine

Kams

St.Maarten Concrete

Office World

Rainforest

Mark’s Place

PKL Beverages And Distributors

Pineapple Pete