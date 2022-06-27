Collision in Windwardside

THE BOTTOM, Saba — In the afternoon hours on Sunday, the 26th of June, a collision took place in the vicinity of the English Quarter on Saba. A car wanted to overtake another car and hit the wall along the road, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the wall on the other side of the road.

The driver and co-driver suffered an epileptic seizure on the spot and were taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Later they were both flown by helicopter to Sint Maarten for further treatment.