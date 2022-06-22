Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the introduction and amendment of several articles in the Rules of Order for the Parliament of Sint Maarten and crucial issues with the future of Carnival

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 22, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation will be present (SCDF).

The agenda points are:

⦁ Introduction and amendment of several articles in the Rules of Order for the Parliament of Sint Maarten

⦁ Pressing issues with the future of Carnival with long reaching consequences (IS/866/2021-2022 dated May 9, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx