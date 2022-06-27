CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AFFECTED FOR JUNE 28 DUE TO TROPICAL STORM

(UPDATE AS AT 11:45 PM – JUNE 27, 2022)

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28 through July 1. Another update will follow at 12 noon on Tuesday June 28, 2022

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications

Customers may also check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 1536

Trinidad to Tobago

Cancelled

BW 1537

Tobago to Trinidad

Cancelled

BW 1540

Trinidad to Tobago

Cancelled

BW 1541

Tobago to Trinidad

Cancelled

 

INTERNATIONAL – RETIMED SERVICES FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

ORIGINAL

DEP TIME

NEW

DEP TIME

NEW ARR TIME

BW 462

Trinidad to Guyana

Re-timed (later departure)

5:00 PM

6:40 PM

7:50 PM

BW 400

Trinidad to Curacao

Re-timed (earlier departure)

1:30 PM

12:30 PM

2:55 PM

BW 401

Curacao to Trinidad

Re-timed (earlier departure)

4:55 PM

3:40 PM

6:05 PM

INTERNATIONAL – CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT

ROUTING

STATUS

BW 417

Kingston/St Maarten/ Barbados /Trinidad

Cancelled

BW 883

Trinidad to Suriname

Cancelled

BW 884

Suriname to Trinidad

Cancelled

 

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers may also visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, and check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram)  for the latest updates.

