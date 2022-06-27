CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AFFECTED FOR JUNE 28 DUE TO TROPICAL STORM

(UPDATE AS AT 11:45 PM – JUNE 27, 2022)
Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28 through July 1. Another update will follow at 12 noon on Tuesday June 28, 2022
Customers may also check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com
DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
STATUS
|
BW 1536
|
Trinidad to Tobago
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1537
|
Tobago to Trinidad
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1540
|
Trinidad to Tobago
|
Cancelled
|
BW 1541
|
Tobago to Trinidad
|
Cancelled
INTERNATIONAL – RETIMED SERVICES FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
STATUS
|
ORIGINAL
DEP TIME
|
NEW
DEP TIME
|
NEW ARR TIME
|
BW 462
|
Trinidad to Guyana
|
Re-timed (later departure)
|
5:00 PM
|
6:40 PM
|
7:50 PM
|
BW 400
|
Trinidad to Curacao
|
Re-timed (earlier departure)
|
1:30 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
2:55 PM
|
BW 401
|
Curacao to Trinidad
|
Re-timed (earlier departure)
|
4:55 PM
|
3:40 PM
|
6:05 PM
INTERNATIONAL – CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022
|
FLIGHT
|
ROUTING
|
STATUS
|
BW 417
|
Kingston/St Maarten/ Barbados /Trinidad
|
Cancelled
|
BW 883
|
Trinidad to Suriname
|
Cancelled
|
BW 884
|
Suriname to Trinidad
|
Cancelled
The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.
Customers may also visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, and check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the latest updates.