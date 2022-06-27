CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AFFECTED FOR JUNE 28 DUE TO TROPICAL STORM

(UPDATE AS AT 11:45 PM – JUNE 27, 2022)

Port of Spain, — Caribbean Airlines advises that there will be disruptions to its domestic and international flights due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for Trinidad and Tobago and the severe weather conditions expected between June 28 through July 1. Another update will follow at 12 noon on Tuesday June 28, 2022

Passengers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean- airlines.com/#/caribbean- flight-notifications

Customers may also check the status of a flight by route or flight number using the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

DOMESTIC CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 1536 Trinidad to Tobago Cancelled BW 1537 Tobago to Trinidad Cancelled BW 1540 Trinidad to Tobago Cancelled BW 1541 Tobago to Trinidad Cancelled

INTERNATIONAL – RETIMED SERVICES FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS ORIGINAL DEP TIME NEW DEP TIME NEW ARR TIME BW 462 Trinidad to Guyana Re-timed (later departure) 5:00 PM 6:40 PM 7:50 PM BW 400 Trinidad to Curacao Re-timed (earlier departure) 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 2:55 PM BW 401 Curacao to Trinidad Re-timed (earlier departure) 4:55 PM 3:40 PM 6:05 PM

INTERNATIONAL – CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY 28 JUNE, 2022

FLIGHT ROUTING STATUS BW 417 Kingston/St Maarten/ Barbados /Trinidad Cancelled BW 883 Trinidad to Suriname Cancelled BW 884 Suriname to Trinidad Cancelled

The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers may also visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, and check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the latest updates.