Sint Maarten Lions Club Improves the Lives of Six persons in our community through a donation of Eyeglasses.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Since 1925, Lions Clubs worldwide have been improving the quality of life for visually impaired persons in their communities through their vision-related programs. The Sint Maarten Lions Club is no different as they continue to promote the recycling of used eyeglasses, free eye exams (conducted during past Health Fairs), and contributions towards the cost of new eyeglasses.

Just recently, the Club donated funds to six persons of different ages to assist them in purchasing their much-needed eyeglasses.

Sint Maarten Lions Club President, Lion Linette A. Gibs: “We are serving from the heart with kindness, knowing that these six persons are able to see better and go about their daily lives with a clearer vision. Improved eyesight makes a huge difference, whether it may be attending school or going to work or retired seniors just simply wanting to enjoy reading or looking at a movie.”

Collaboration with three Optical locations on the Dutch side of the island, namely SXM Optical located on Walter J. Nisbet Road, The Vision Center on Bush Road, and All Your Glasses on Union Road, was crucial in ensuring quick turnaround time for appointments and eye testing procedures for these six persons.

Through fundraising activities – including the Father’s Day Car Raffle slated to be drawn on June 19th, 2022 – the Sint Maarten Lions Club is able to allocate proceeds towards Vision Projects, Youth Development Programs, Senior Citizens Recreational Activities, as well as Food Basket Distribution to persons in need of support.

Club President Linette A. Gibs continued: “We trust that the community continues to support our Fundraising Initiatives like the Car Raffle which provides resources for our Club to keep on serving our community at large through meaningful Projects that positively impact the lives of many. We appreciate and value your support through our 51 years of existence. I take this opportunity to also thank The Vision Center, SXM Optical, and All Your Glasses for their prompt, efficient delivery of service to these six persons and their continued commitment to our joint Vision efforts.”