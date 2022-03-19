SMMC’s universal masking policy remains in effect

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — In light of government’s relaxation of public masking regulations, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) kindly reminds the public that the hospital’s universal masking policy remains in effect. The policy, which applies to patients, visitors and staff alike, mandates the wearing of suitable face coverings on hospital premises including the hospital’s main building, the care complex and the support services building located in Madame Estate.

The policy was put into effect during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain in effect for the foreseeable future as part of SMMC’s continued efforts to keep patients, visitors and staff safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the hospital. SMMC is kindly urging all patients and visitors to adhere to the policy, especially in the interest of protecting patients, many of whom are at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Clean, unsoiled masks should be worn properly, covering both the nose and the mouth and hands should be washed or sanitized prior to putting on a mask. SMMC thanks the public for their compliance to the policy and apologize for any inconvenience the policy may cause.