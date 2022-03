Public meeting of Parliament about Question hour with the Prime Minister in connection with the situation in Eastern Europe

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 – 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. E.J. Doran will be present.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP S.A. Wescot-Williams directed to the Prime Minister in connection with the situation in Eastern Europe (IS/625/2021-2022 dated March 3, 2012)

The intention of a question hour is to create the possibility for Members of Parliament to exercise their supervisory activities by posing questions and interact with Ministers on current matters. During the question hour only questions and answers will be given on the topic at hand. The procedure of the question hour is regulated in article 69 and further of the Rules of Order.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 the Prime Minister will be providing answers to questions on the Russia-Ukrainian conflict and its ramifications for Sint Maarten.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx