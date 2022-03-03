Parliament meets with representatives of the WICSU / PSU Union about the current situation of their members of the Air Traffic Services at PJIAE NV

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 3, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Advice regarding changes to the composition of Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of the Parliament of Sint Maarten Approval composition delegation and provision for International Workshop of Academics on the Role of Parliaments in the Challenges of the 21st Century, April 7-8, 2022 in Villa La Angostura, Argentina (IS/585/2021-2022 dated February 22, 2022 and IS/610/2021-2022 dated February 28, 2022) Discussion with the WICSU/PSU regarding the current situation of their members of the Air Traffic Services at PJIAE NV (IS/544/2021-2022 dated February 9, 2022)

Agenda point 3 is conveyed upon the request of the Board of the Windward Island Civil Servants Union & Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) on behalf of their members of the Air Traffic Services at PJAE NV.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx