NV GEBE Updates the Community and encourages its customers to continue making payments.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In full transparency, NV GEBE informed the general public on March 17, 2022, that it experienced a cyber-attack caused by the “BlackByte” ransomware, which unfortunately impacted its computer systems. NV GEBE is currently in the midst of both an active investigation and an incident response phase. Therefore, NV GEBE is not in a position to provide any detailed information on the matter at this point in time. Please be advised that all efforts are focused on minimizing the impact of this situation and bringing our computer systems back online. Our electrical and water distribution networks were not impacted and thus NV GEBE will continue to serve you the community of St. Maarten. Unfortunately, this is not a rapid process. NV GEBE appreciates your continuous understanding and patience while we diligently work to bring our systems back online.

NV GEBE recognizes the concerns of the public regarding payment of bills with GEBE being close. While the offices remain closed, we encourage our customers who use online banking system to make payment via online banking or via direct deposit. When doing so, please ensure that your contract account number is included in the transaction so payment can be applied to the correct account holder. Once our system is up and running again, we will verify your payment (s) and you will receive your receipt(s) via email as is customary.

Please note the above mention is only for those that pay via their banking system, as the NV GEBE MyLogin is still inaccessible.

NV GEBE’s Temporary Establish Way of Working Application Move in / Move out • Customers who want to close their accounts can come to our office with a copy of a bill, ID and letter requesting termination of Account. • Customers who are moving from one location to another can come to our office fill in the application form and bring along an old bill. • Customers requesting a new connection can come into our office and fill out the application form. • Customers who would like to make an installment plan can come into our customer service office, Philipsburg, bring along ID and old bill.

Payments • If you have been disconnected, you can make payment online. Please state your name on the bill or your contract Acct Number. Bring / send us proof of Payment via our WhatsApp number 5883117 or go to our live chat and send us proof of payment. You will be reconnected. • If a customer would like to make payment for a bill, they can also go online and make payment, or go into the Bank and make payment. (This only applies to customers who use online banking) • Customers who have not received a bill and would like to make payment, we are advising you to make a payment of your estimated monthly amount online.

Our Help Desk and Customer Care can be reached on 1 721 546 1100 / 5461160 or via whatsapp message or direct call on +1721588 3117 with regards to the services mention above.

NV GEBE encourages its customers to continue making payments as we gear back to normalcy. Interim Manager, Mr. Merrill Temmer thanks the employees of NV GEBE for their hard work and dedication to the company. He further stated that many organizations are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks that can inflict extensive damage which we at NV GEBE have experienced and would like to remind the business community to remain vigilant.