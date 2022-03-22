Notary convicted for breach of secrecy

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – The Court of First Instance on Sint Maarten has found notary M.M. guilty of breaching secrecy and has sentenced her for her actions in the case codenamed “Bangkok”.

The Court agreed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with the demand of the Prosecutor’s Office OM to levy a one-month suspended jail sentence with probation of two years on M.M. She is also sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

M.M. was brought before the Court for informing a suspect in the “Larimar” investigation about a request from the OM for information.

Information ordered by the OM in an ongoing investigation, especially from entities such as the office of a notary, must be kept confidential. M.M. was informed of this when OM requested her cooperation. Such breaches can lead to criminal charges and punishment as seen in this case.

The “Bangkok” case was handled by the Kingdom Cooperation Team RST under the authority of the Anti-Corruption Taskforce TBO of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.