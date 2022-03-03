MINISTER OF VSA OMAR OTTLEY PRESENTS LET’S GET FIT; MARCH MADNESS EDITION

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — World Health Day is April 7, and to commemorate the occasion, Ministry VSA has decided to host health and fitness workshops throughout the month of March, in conjunction with the Fitness & More organization.

The four sessions will be held on Saturday mornings (March 12th, 19th, 26th and April 2nd). Each class will last roughly two hours, from 9 am – 11 am.

There will be no limit to the number of participants, and anyone of any age can join because the activities will be very simple; focusing on fundamental movements.

The activities will take place in the Festival Village and will be divided into two categories:

a roughly ten-station obstacle course; participants may go at their own pace through the course, which is monitored by fitness Instructors. The second station will provide twenty-minute fitness sessions led by an instructor. Participants will spread out and follow the instructor’s lead, similar to an aerobics class.

The adjustments will be straightforward, and individuals who encounter difficulties will be offered similar, less stressful alternatives.

The overall goal is to get people of all ages exercising, regardless of their fitness level.

Additionally, the departments of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, and Collective Preventive Services will be on the location providing participants with information about their respective services as well as nutritional booklets.