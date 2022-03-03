Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet on Thursday about Amended and Restated Petition

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD), of Parliament will meet on March 3, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 9.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Filing of amended and restated petition (IS/598/2021-2022 dated February 24, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx