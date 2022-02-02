Central Committee of Parliament regarding approval composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in Parlatino

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 2, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval composition delegation and provisions Members of Parliament to participate in Committees, Board of Directors meeting and General Assembly of Parlatino from February 9-12, 2022 (IS/350/2021-2022 dated December 3, 2021, IS/370/2021-2022 dated December 13, 2021, IS/374/2021-2022 dated December 14, 2021, IS/421/2021-2022 dated January 3, 2022, IS/444/2021-2022 dated January 12, 2022, IS/456/2021-2022 dated January 18, 2022, IS/457/2021-2022 dated January 18, 2022, IS/486/2021-2022 dated January 24, 2022, IS/490/2021-2022 dated January 24, 2022 and IS/497/2021-2022 dated January 27, 2022)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx