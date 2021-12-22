Robber shot in the leg by police officers after robbery

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Police Central Dispatch received around 1:40am on December 21, 2021, of a possible theft or robbery of a phone at an establishment on Welfare Road in Simpson Bay, close to the bridge.

Based on the information received, the suspect were caught in the act and fled in the direction of Simpson Bay Yacht Club.

During his escape, the suspect used a firearm to threaten a security guard and other individuals who were busy pursue him. Central Dispatch directed several police patrols to the vicinity of the Yacht Club.

Police were informed at the scene by several bystanders that the suspect was possibly hiding somewhere on the premises. The suspect was later found hiding on the roof of the complex and attempted to flee.

Considering the fact that the suspect was presumably armed, he was repeatedly requested to give himself up, which he refused to do, and attempted to escape, which resulted in him being shot in the leg by police. Thereafter, he was arrested and brought out of the complex.

Ambulance personnel attended to the suspect on site and then transported him to Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. This investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

The X-mas holidays are always a special time of year. But it is also a time when busy people are sometimes a little carless and most vulnerable to theft and other types of crimes. However, we can never be too careful, too prepared or too aware.

Please share this information with family, friends and neighbors.

⦁ Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.

⦁ Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car or venerable places .

⦁ Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.

⦁ Avoid carrying large amounts of cash with you.

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes you safe, happy and peaceful holidays.