VROMI Permits Applications up by 50%, announces partial closure in December.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of VROMI has recorded an increase of nearly 100 permit requests as of October 31, 2021, compared to the same period of last year. Approximately 265 building permits were requested up to this fourth quarter, reflecting an approximate increase of 50%.

The increase in permits will impact efforts of the permits support staff to meet these demands. As per usual, the department will be closing off their 2021 permit application period on December 10, 2021 for one month until January 10, 2021. Application intake will resume on January 11, 2022.

This suspension period of permit application intake coincides with the closure of contractor and architect firms, thus, the department uses this quiet time to finalize as many pending applications as possible before the new year.