St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation hosts Family Fun Day at Emilio Wilson Park

CUL DE SAC, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation held its first Family Fun Day for stroke survivors and caretakers, in collaboration with the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) and the White and Yellow Cross Care foundation (WYCCF), in Emilio Wilson Park.

Pastor Elijah Singer, a stroke survivor, opened the family day with a prayer. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs delivered a motivational speech to the gathering. Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Minister Rodolphe Samuel was also present at the family day.

WYCCF clients, rehabilitation staff, and caregivers were in attendance. The physiotherapy team spoke to attendees about therapy and care. They also had a “being active” session with Soca music. Almost everyone joined in the fun. Some stood with the help of their crutches or a rollator; others sat in their wheelchairs and moved to the beat.

Game tables were set up for bingo with the winner taking home a pedicure voucher. Julian Rollocks, a motivational speaker, shared his experience as a stroke survivor.

Neurologist Dr. Marques from St. Maarten Medical Center spoke about “Be Fast”. He explained that a stroke is a medical emergency and it is very important to recognize the signs and get to the ER fast. Dr. Marques also explained what treatment can be given when a patient arrives at the ER.

Nurse Vlaun of the Ambulance Department spoke about what happens when the emergency call is received and how to patient is readied for the ambulance crew.

SMHSF urges the public to be aware of the signs of a stroke and to take good care of their health, because prevention is better than the cure.

Gift vouchers for the event included Kreations Health Store in Orange Grove, dinner for two at Holland House Beach Hotel, TJ’s Coal Pot Restaurant, a private donor for a pedicure at Georgina’s Nail Spa, and Addicted Hair Lounge.

One stroke patient won a weekend stay at Oyster Beach Bay Resort and a caregiver won a weekend stay at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort. The organisers thank AUC, St. Dominic Primary School, Arthur Hunt of Sounds and the public for supporting the event.

DJ Shef provided music. Juices were by Carl and Sons and soup by Kreative Juices Catering. The family day was sponsored by AUC American University of Caribbean, Laguna View Medical Practices, Telem N.V , Nagico, Motorworld and the St.Maarten Medical Center.