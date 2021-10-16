Argument leads to shooting in Middle Region leaving one person hospitalized

MIDDLE REGION, Sint Maarten — News reaching our news desk late Friday night, October 15, 2021, indicates that a shooting took place in Middle Region shortly after 8:00pm on the Ginger Island Drive in the vicinity of a Chinese supermarket resulting in one person being shot in the arm and hospitalized with police authorities on the scene investigating.

According to reports, an argument erupted between two men. What the cause of the argument is, is unknown. But at one point, a gun was pulled and a shot went off, whereby the shooter shot at the victim. The victim ran into the supermarket pursued by the shooter and multiple shots could be heard going off inside the supermarket. It is unknown at what point the victim got shot, but he soon exited the building bleeding heavily from a gun shot wound. According to reports, at least three shots went off outside and inside the building.

The victim was transported by a private vehicle to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment. Police were on the scene, including the forensic and detective departments. conducting an investigation. No one has been arrested as far as we can conclude as the investigation is still ongoing tonight. Much is not known about the victim nor the shooter.

StMaartenNews.com and 721news.com will be bringing you more news as soon as developments occur or the police spokesperson issues an official statement.