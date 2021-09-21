The Sint Maarten Alpha Leo Club launches its Membership Drive

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Alpha Leo Club recently conducted a successful Membership Drive from Monday, September 6, – Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Leo President Prerna Ramchandani and representatives of the Board of Directors visited Milton Peters College (MPC) and Learning Unlimited (LU) schools to talk with students about the Leo Club Program, the community service projects they are involved in, and the fun and camaraderie Leo members enjoy spending quality time together while living up to the Leo motto of “Leadership, Experience, Opportunity.”

The students interacted well with the Leo members and many of them expressed an interest in joining the Organization, registered to receive additional information, and plan to attend one of the Club’s upcoming Meetings.

Alpha Leo Club President Leo Prerna Ramchandani remarked “My sole vision for this Leonistic year as President is to focus on membership. To implement this, our Board and I have worked together to launch our first-ever Membership Drive. The Leos are beyond excited to welcome and meet new people”.

Members of the club were accompanied by Immediate Past President of the Sint Maarten South Omega Club / Leo District 60B President, Leo Nichele Smith-Abreu, President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Lion Linette Gibs, Leo Advisor, Lion Jennifer Johnson, and Assistant Leo Advisor, Lion Roxanne Bloomfield.

Lion President Linette Gibs added “The Sint Maarten Lions Club is delighted that the students are interested in serving our community as we can achieve so much more working together. Empowering our youth and developing our young leaders is one of my focus areas as President this year. This is absolutely essential as we embrace the changes that are required for Service Excellence.”

The age range for an Alpha Leo Club member is 12 -18 years after which he /she can move on to the Omega Leo Club which age ranges from 18- 30 years. Should a Leo member decide to continue his/her studies abroad, membership transfer can be made to the Leo Club closest to the College/University of their study.

Plans are in place to hold another Membership Drive at the MAC High School, St. Maarten Academy, and St Dominic High School during the month of October.

Follow us on facebook.com/alphaleoclubsxm and Instagram @alpha.leo.club.sxmyou may also email us at Alphaleosxm@gmail.com for more information.